update your look this spring with these gorgeous layered haircuts

Chopping your hair off might seem like an incredibly stunning idea, but not everyone is ready for such a big change. You don’t need to take inches off your length to effectively refresh your look. Instead, bring dimension and movement to your strands by opting for layered haircuts. Adding sections in different lengths is the new spring hit taking over Instagram. If you’re curious about all the ways you can embrace layered haircuts, scroll down for some major hair inspo!

Photo By @jhair_stylist/Instagram

A simple way to rock a layered haircut is to chop your front strands. This will give your face a beautiful framing effect and add special charm to your look. You can further create volume by trimming only the top layer of your hair for a low-maintenance hairstyle.