how to pull off the anti-skinny jeans trend like a real fashionista

We all love the timeless skinny jeans, but with the pandemic at hand, we can safely say they have been rendered obsolete. Their tightness and leg-hugging features are going against the comfort we’ve all grown accustomed to. Therefore, it’s no surprise that an anti-skinny jeans trend is on the rise. Modern babes are embracing baggy jeans with relaxed silhouettes. From blazers to shirts and sweaters, this denim piece can be incorporated into any outfit. Below, you’ll find the best fashion tips and tricks on how to pull off the anti-skinny jeans trend.

Photo By @vitaliia/Instagram

Pair boyfriend jeans with a white shirt for a chic daytime look. You can add a bright-colored vest or a cute jacket to complete the outfit. Put on a sexy pair of heels and you’re ready to take on any challenge!