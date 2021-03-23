6 Houseplants to Take Care Of if You’re a Newbie

If you’ve finally decided to be a plant mom, welcome to the club! And if you’re weighing your options on what plant to take care of, then you’ve clicked the right link.

We know that choosing your first plant baby can be difficult. Because you know that nursing one can take a lot of effort. But to get you started just nice and easy into full-on plant parenting, what you need first are low-maintenance plants.

Below are only some of them:

1. Lucky Bamboo

You’re probably familiar with this plant. You often see this inside the offices and other establishments because they are believed to be bearers of money and good luck.

And if you think you don’t have the green thumb to nurse houseplants, you certainly are in luck! Because Lucky Bamboos will thrive even if you rarely water them or put them in badly lit spots. To get you started with the plant parenting journey, look for this type of potted greens.

2. Succulents

Succulents are one of the most common houseplants today. If you’re going to visit your neighbour’s mini gardens, for sure you’ll see one or two succulents of different varieties. If you’re visiting nursery gardens that offer plants and flower delivery in Melbourne, you’ll notice that succulents are abundant in these places, too!

Succulents are generally a desert plant. So these babies are used to extreme environments and climates. Taking care of them is easy. Just put them under bright lights, in pots with drain holes, and give them little water.

Basically, you don’t have to worry that much if you’re planning to nurse these plant babies.

3. Swiss Cheese Plant

No, we’re not hungry. That’s the real name of the plant.

Swiss cheese plants develop holes on their large heart-shaped leaves as they grow older, which resembles a block of Swiss cheese. Hence, the name.

Swiss cheese originated from the jungles where they are covered by towering trees that they crawl to. So if you don’t mind sprawling leaves over your furniture and other stuff, this plant will thrive just fine under your care.

Just make sure to put them under indirect sunlight because that’s where they’re used to.

4. Snake Plant and Mother-In-Law’s Tongue

Snake Plant and Mother-In-Law’s Tongue may sometimes confuse you because they look almost the same. But here’s how you can differentiate them: snake plants have green bands on their green sword-shaped leaves while mother-in-law’s tongue have yellow margins.

When it comes to maintenance, these plants need plenty of light but are not too picky with watering. So they’re still relatively easy to nurse at home.

5. Spider Plant

Spider plant’s thin and sharp leaves that shoot out from the stem are to die for. No wonder many plant moms and dads love this plant baby. This plant can make a gorgeous hanging plant and will certainly beautify any kind of room.

They’re also easy to keep alive! Spider plant is not choosy with the sunlight, water and temperature.

6. Golden Pothos Vine

The Golden Pothos are known for enveloping huge trees in the wild with their large green and golden leaves. So if you plant to nurse one of these, expect this plant to sprawl over anything that its leaves can reach.

If you want a little jungle in your room, then putting the Golden Pothos Vine inside is the best way to go.

Being a plant parent is no joke. It needs effort and time to take care of plants. But if you’re just starting out, low-maintenance plants are your best option. So pick one of these and start your parenting journey!