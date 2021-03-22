the prettiest spring abstract nail designs to refresh your look

When it comes to creative nail art for this spring, abstract designs are on top of the list. Since there’s no need to follow any rules, this trend allows us to use the deepest fragments of our imagination for inspiration. Lines, dots, dreamy color schemes, and everything in between – it’s a great way to glam up your nails for spring. We rounded up all the most gorgeous abstract nail designs our favorite Insta nail enthusiasts had to offer. Flip through our list to pick your next manicure!

Photo By @lacquerloungephilly/Instagram

Opt for a classy look with these stunning abstract nails. Choose a neutral color as a base to create contrast with a darker marble design. You can further add gold details along the lines for an eye-catching effect.