The Prettiest Spring Abstract Nail Designs to Refresh Your Look

The Prettiest Spring Abstract Nail Designs to Refresh Your Look

When it comes to creative nail art for this spring, abstract designs are on top of the list. Since there’s no need to follow any rules, this trend allows us to use the deepest fragments of our imagination for inspiration. Lines, dots, dreamy color schemes, and everything in between – it’s a great way to glam up your nails for spring. We rounded up all the most gorgeous abstract nail designs our favorite Insta nail enthusiasts had to offer. Flip through our list to pick your next manicure!

the prettiest spring abstract nail designs to refresh your look
Photo By @lacquerloungephilly/Instagram

Opt for a classy look with these stunning abstract nails. Choose a neutral color as a base to create contrast with a darker marble design. You can further add gold details along the lines for an eye-catching effect.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.