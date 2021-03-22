short french manicure ideas for a classy look

The chic French mani has always been a hit among elegant ladies. Whether you prefer the classic white tip or something bolder, there’s a modern design that will suit your style. We gathered the most beautiful short French manicure ideas to get your inspiration going. Flip through our list to find the perfect design and update your nails for spring!

Photo By @isabelmaynails/Instagram

Spice up your look with stunning gold chrome nails. Create an ombre effect on your tips to replace the clean-cut white line. It’s one of the simplest short French manicure ideas that radiates elegance.