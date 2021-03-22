Feminist Tattoo Ideas for Fierce Ladies

Tattoos are undoubtedly a gorgeous art form, but with the added meaning they become so much more than a cute design. For the ladies who support their sisters and fight for gender equality, tattoos can represent an important token of pride. If you want a daily reminder of how far we’ve come and how far we must go, there’s an abundance of feminist tattoo ideas that will fit your desires. Since we’re right in the middle of Women History Month, we’ve decided to source the internet for stunning designs that celebrate our achievements. Discover some wonderful feminist tattoo ideas and get inspired for your next inked piece.

feminist tattoo ideas for fierce ladies
Photo By @pancitoedulce/Instagram

The uterus is a miraculous thing and many feminist tattoo ideas show different interceptions of its beauty. This design enveloped with flowers is perfect for an above ankle tattoo.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.