Trend Alert: Rainbow Nails Are Here to Brighten up Your Spring Days

After a year-long pandemic and periodic quarantines, our need for excitement has reached a whole new level. Suddenly, vibrant hues are getting even bolder and becoming a huge trend in almost every industry. As for nail art, rainbow nails are the new hit. Stunning mixtures of bright colors are the perfect way to dress up your nails ahead of spring. To get you inspired, we sourced the internet for the loveliest rainbow nails. Take a look at our list of chic designs and pick the perfect look for your nails.

Photo By @caitieguttry/Instagram

Pastel shades are a stunning choice if you want to achieve subtler rainbow nails. These mismatched nails give off a playful vibe and will compliment any spring look.