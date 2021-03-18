Most Popular Gambling Providers in Canada

The online gambling world has grown in many areas of the world. Canada is but just the latest place to experience this growth first-hand. Many new casinos have sprung in the country. So much so that multiple different authorities are now supervising gambling to make sure it is all running smoothly. The best Canadian casino will have some of the most entertaining and high-quality games brought to you throughout the gambling world. These are all thanks to the software providers that offer them, those who create these outstanding products that entertain us all. Here are the best-known software providers for Canadian casinos:

NetEnt

They are the giants of the gambling industry as far as many people are concerned. They offer premium content and have years of experience to back them up as well as provide some of the most iconic titles to the online gambling world. Gonzo’s Quest and Starburst are still regarded today as some of the popular games around. These games revolutionised what slot machines could do through the power of cluster wins and free spins. They enjoy creating the new and inspired and have made many millionaires in the process.

Microgaming

These guys know a lot about online gambling. So much so that they have their hands in almost every facet of its culture. From the development of progressive jackpot games to being the co-founder of an official auditory body, eCOGRA. They are very old-fashioned when it comes to slot machine development. Focusing on the newer elements but still provide players with new ways to engage. They also have a lot of branded slots from popular names. The games are Jurassic Park, Terminator, Game of Thrones, Bridesmaids, and so much more. While they first began in 1994, their movement into the online world began in 2004, giving them almost 20 years of experience.

Play’n GO

A Swedish company that has its famous slogan, “We Are Game”. They embody what games should be – fun, entertaining, interactive and incredibly rewarding. They have risen throughout the years with popular games that include creative and unique ideas. Games like the Rich Wilde series and the award-winning title, Book of Dead. The gameplay mechanics involved in these kinds of games offer players more options in gambling, letting them earn their winnings in something a lot more enjoyable than just simply spinning. Games like Wizard of Gems currently hold some of the highest RTP ratings with 97.66%.

Playtech

Playtech has been a successful software provider for decades. They have been the providers of many successful casinos over those years, offering services like Playtech Live and premium brand titles. They even produce DC-related games like Justice League, Superman and the famous movie, The Dark Knight. Even film-based slots like The Matrix and Robocop. Their work has managed to help build the foundation for 5,000 employees in offices over 17 different countries. Many slot providers have been connected to Playtech and built a strong network of contacts for them to work with.

Evolution Gaming

If you want a provider that can bring you the next step in gaming evolution, then Evolution Gaming can do just that. For several years, they have been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, allowing players to be able to experience games with fresh new ideas. Higher definition with full graphical quality can make them some of the most beautiful games for you to look at. This includes their live streaming titles such as Roulette or Blackjack tables. The graphical quality can be experienced even on mobile, allowing you to play their games anywhere. The whole world gets to experience this level of content, and now Canada does too.

A casino game reviewer Erica Walter praises games from leading software providers.

“The quality is top-notch. It’s amazing how the market has lifted up gambling experience,” Erica comments.

Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil has always been the providers of those that want more from their themed content, to explore the weird and wonderful and convert them into fascinating games to play. Games include Blood Moon Wilds, Wilhelm Tell and Sahara Nights. You can expect to find all sorts of creative themes thanks to their line-up. They have also introduced innovative ways to play the slots too. The introduction of Splitz symbols and Super Free Spins can make the games more exciting. Life-changing amounts of money can be won in a way that makes you feel like you have been on a grand adventure.

IGT

Also known as International Game Technology. The biggest providers of incredible software on this end of the market. While they began in the simple roots of Las Vegas, they have grown their business exponentially through the power of technology, creating gaming machines that can be enjoyed around the world with over 1,000 titles. Twelve thousand people are working underneath them to make all of these exciting products possible. On the other hand, they also provide other services that help benefit the gambling world, ways that all connect to each other to make a stronger gambling community.