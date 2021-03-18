celebrate women’s history month with these feminist nails

Although we believe women need a year-round celebration, March is the month where we look back and remind ourselves how far we’ve come. The sacrifices of our ancestors have brought us the freedom we enjoy today, so naturally, we want to continue our fight for equality. If you want to mark the occasion and show off your feminist side, nail art is the perfect way to do so. Feminist nails are the hit of the season and we couldn’t be more pleased. From colorful mixtures to artistic girl-power designs, there’s a look that can match anyone’s preference. We took it upon ourselves to search the internet and gather the most gorgeous feminist nails we could find. Flip through our list and get inspired for your next manicure.

Show off your artistic side with this wonderful design. Choose matte pastel shades for your base and ask your nail technician to draw different details on each nail. These mismatched nails are incredibly chic and will catch the attention of others around you.