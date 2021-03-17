attention fashionistas - this spring calls for pastel outfits

The all-black color scheme works perfectly for the colder months, but with spring coming along you might want to switch to something lighter. If you’re thinking about incorporating a little color into your wardrobe, pastels are the way to go. These soft stunning hues are everywhere this season and can add both elegance and playfulness to your style. For the ladies who want to brighten their appearance, we sourced the internet for the most beautiful pastel outfits anyone can recreate. Take a look at our gallery and get inspired!

Photo By @aniapalka/Instagram

Lilac and mint green shades mix perfectly together, and here’s the proof. Opt for a monochrome top and pants in these shades for a sophisticated spring look.