upgrade your lazy messy bun with these chic ideas

When discussing easy hairstyles that take no time to recreate, the messy bun is on top of the list. This effortless look will keep your hair out of your face and easily highlight your beautiful face features. Whether you’re taking a trip to the store or attending a fancy event, messy buns are incredibly versatile and can be customized to fit any occasion. Flip through our gallery of favorite picks of this quarantine hair trend and get inspired.

Photo By @beyondtheponytail/Instagram

A low messy bun is a perfect choice for ladies with longer hair. It takes less effort to recreate and it will give you a romantic vibe. You can spice up your hairstyle with bedazzled hair clips for an elegant appearance.