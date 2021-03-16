step into the sweet life with cotton candy hair colors

As nature starts to blossom, we can easily declare spring the most beautiful season. Everything around us is getting bright and colorful, that even we are tempted to embrace some of that magic through our style. If you’re thinking about a color change that compliments the spring aesthetic, the beauty industry is well prepared. Cotton candy hair has been the new trend rising to popularity and it seems that it’s here to stay. A gorgeous mix of pastel shades might just be the perfect update you need to stand out. We gathered some inspo for the adventurous ladies who can’t wait to try out this trend. Flip through this list of cotton candy hair ideas to find your favorite look.

Photo By @goldwellus/Instagram

Bring out your elegant side with this gorgeous mix of pink shades. It’s one of the most mesmerizing cotton candy hair colors that will soften your appearance and give off a playful vibe.