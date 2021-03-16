Light This Fire: How To Choose the Perfect Grill for Your Outdoor Cooking?

To many, the beginning of spring means more sunny hours during the day, higher temperatures, and nature sounds all around. To some others, it is also the time to finally unwind and relax outside, spend some time with family members and friends, and devote some free time to the favorite outdoor hobbies. However, spring also means the beginning of barbecue season – delicious meals in your garden, tasting the variety of spices, sipping a beer on the porch, and laughing with your loved ones.

The only obstacle on your path to achieving this dream scenario might be the right equipment: to make a perfect meal, you need to have an ideal grill, too. And with a wide variety of different types of grills on the market, this might not be an easy task, especially for a BBQ beginner. To discover how to choose the perfect grill for your outdoor cooking, follow our guide:

A Gas Grill or a Charcoal Grill?

The primary question you need to ask yourself while choosing a new grill is: are you interested in gas grilling or charcoal grilling? Those two are quite different from each other, and you might like one over another depending on your needs and preferences.

Generally, gas grilling is easier. You will ignite your grill electronically, with only the push of a button, safely and quickly. To clean the grill up, you can just run the grill on high heat for a few hours with the lid closed. Then scrape away the remaining waste with a brass brush, and… done!

Moreover, gas grills are often great for specialty applications – for instance, some grills may have infrared burners perfect for rotisserie cooking, sear plates that can achieve high cooking temperature very fast, or side burners that can warm your food until it’s ready to be served.

On the other hand, there are charcoal grills. Charcoal grills will require you to ignite them manually using lighter fluid and some paper. You will control the heat through the amount of charcoal you put under the grate, its placement, and managing the airflow. Although working the charcoal grill is a bit more demanding, it pays off: the smoke produced by the food drippings creates a unique smoky flavor, mainly distinguished in meats.

If you’re an experienced fire operator, you will probably like the simplicity and lack of mechanics in the charcoal grill. However, if you value safety over anything else, you should possibly go for a gas grill. If unsure, read reviews of the most popular grill brands – for example, a review of the Solaire grill – to choose the best type of grill for you and your family.

Cooking Surface

While choosing a perfect grill, you will have to consider the cooking surface. In your grill, you can have either the grates if you’re going for typical grilling or the one with a flat top for more advanced cooking specialties. When it comes to grates, you need to consider your budget and needs: the most popular choices are stainless steel grates, porcelain grates, and cast iron grates. The last option, although the most costly, is the most durable and efficient choice.

A flat-top grill will be a great choice if you need the grill for more advanced options than just meat: think fajitas, shrimp tostada bites, etc.

The Construction

While choosing a good grill – whether it be a gas or charcoal one – you have to make sure the one you want to purchase has a solid, stable construction, which will allow you to grill without worrying about any accidents. Moreover, you should consider what type of grill you need concerning its mobility. Your outdoor grill might be freestanding, portable, or built-in, depending on your outdoor area and preferences.

For instance, if your garden is small and you can’t leave your grill in one place for a longer time, consider a portable grill, which is smaller and more lightweight. It’s also a perfect option for holidays, camping, or a weekend spent in the van with friends.

You can also consider a freestanding gas grill with built-in wheels, which is more reliable, stable, bigger, and heavier than a portable one. It’s a perfect choice if you need to move your grill around the garden.

Lastly, if you want your grill to fit the rest of your cooking area, you should consider integrating a built-in grill into your existing outdoor furniture. This customizable decoration of your garden will help you truly express your style, as well as adjust the grill to your personal needs.

Conclusion

Choosing a perfect grill for your outdoor cooking might take some time and experience. To make the best choice, search the web to find reviews, comparisons, and blog posts of the experienced grill masters. That way, you will ensure not wasting your money and energy and cook the best meals for you and your family.

While cooking, especially if you’re an amateur grill enthusiast, please pay attention to the safety of you and the people around you. Although barbecuing might seem like all fun and games, in the end, it’s playing with fire. Always beware and take safety precautions. Good luck.