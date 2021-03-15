small tattoo ideas to spice up your look

Body art has become women’s new favorite jewelry. Decorating your body with tattoos has long been popular and accepted as a form of self-expression. Whether you prefer something meaningful, symbolic, or just a cute design that you simply like, Pinterest boards and Insta feeds offer endless inspiration. We sourced the internet for the most gorgeous small tattoo ideas and put them together in a list. Scroll down to find the perfect design that compliments your style and your unique personality!

Photo By @chiara.akamon/Instagram

For the elegant ladies who want something sweet and simple, we recommend this design. The stunning woman’s silhouette with the delicate flowers on top radiates femininity and will give you a romantic vibe.