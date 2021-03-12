these mesmerizing hair colors will get you into spring mood

Many women prefer to give their strands an update each season. However, the pandemic has increased our need for something bold and adventurous like never before. Forget about the subtle brunette shades and low-maintenance blonde dye jobs. This spring, vibrant hues are taking over the hair color trends and we couldn’t be more excited. From the stunning pastels to the moody dark dye jobs, the hottest spring hair colors will give you all the cool vibes. Flip through our list of trending dye job ideas for spring and pick your new look!

Photo By @jacobhair/Instagram

Spice up your look with a contrasting money piece. Choose a turquoise shade for your front strands and paint the rest of your hair pink. This lively color combo will give you a youthful appearance that turns heads.