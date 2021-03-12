it’s all about power colors in the post-pandemic world

The promise of vaccines brought us looser restrictions and a little more freedom to enjoy the spring weather. Since most of our social events are still held on Zoom, the fashion industry decided it’s time to bring extraordinary glam into everyday life. Going to the store, for a walk, or to a simple brunch are our new special occasions and women are using the opportunity to wear their finest outfits. Bright power colors are taking over the fashion trends and bringing back excitement to our wardrobes. If you want to update your style, scroll down for our list and find the most gorgeous expressive shades you should embrace ASAP.

Photo By @handinfire/Instagram

Spice up your look with pastel green shades. A statement blazer or coat will make a wonderful accent of color in any outfit.