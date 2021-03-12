How To Style Women’s Cargo Trousers During Winter 2021

Introduction

Women’s cargo trousers have seen a resurgence of popularity in recent months. Although they have been considered a staple of any woman’s wardrobe for many years, this autumn will see a dramatic increase in the number of women wearing them and you need to know the right way to style these trendy trousers and look fantastic, regardless of what you’re doing.

The History of Cargo Trousers

Until some time ago we would never have dreamed of wearing women’s cargo trousers. But the utility trend has now invaded the streets and this item, initially, a protagonist of the combat uniform has ended up from the lockers of the soldiers straight into the wardrobes of fashionistas.

Cargo trousers first appeared in the 1930s as a practical option for the British Armed Forces. The numerous pockets ensured that troops had everything they needed to hand.

Post-war, the trousers remained popular and have gradually permutated every level of society.

How To Wear Your Cargo Trousers

Women’s cargo trousers are now available in a wide variety of colors, although the traditional military colors are still very popular. They should sit mid-waist, a little higher than jeans but not as high as the high-waisted options currently on the market.

Good women’s cargo trousers will have several pockets. These are the two standard pockets, two thigh pockets, and, ideally a zipper pocket. You’ll find that a belt is generally useful to hold them in place and add to your look.

Pairing Clothes With Women’s Cargo Trousers

Women’s cargo trousers are an excellent choice as they can be aired with almost anything. Couple your trousers with a simple vest and you have a casual but chic summer look. Add in a sweater and you can maintain causal or look great at a semi-formal event.

Of course, women’s cargo trousers, the right top, and coupled with a boxy blazer give you a style that will allow you to enter any after-show party. It doesn’t just look great, you’ll feel comfortable and sexy.

You can take the ensemble up another notch by coupling your cargo trousers and blazer with a blouse. Then you’ll fit right into any high-fashion event or even your office party.

Styles of Women’s Cargo Trousers

Women’s cargo trousers are designed to fit without being too tight. This means they can accentuate your figure while being comfortable. The fact that they can be purchased in a variety of lengths means they can be worn with boots, sandals, or even high-heels.

When considering your style for autumn 2021 you can pair your cargo trousers with a simple t-shirt and jacket to create a practical, about-town look. Or you can pair them with a flowing dress to emphasize the bagginess of your outfit and ensure that the focus is on you.

There really is no end to the possibilities available with the right pair of women’s cargo trousers. All you have to do is be prepared to experiment with the top to get the perfect result.