twisted hair Is the season’s hottest hair trend

When it comes to low-maintenance styles that keep your strands in place, twisted hair has become the biggest trend this season. This natural hair technique is now seen on all hair textures. It’s a brilliant way to keep your hair moisturized and protected from any damage. Whether you use extensions for length or nothing but your strands, there are many hairstyles you can DIY. Below, you’ll find some wonderful ideas for twisted hair that will add extra charm to your look.

Photo By @jasonhaiir/Instagram

Spice up your look with this stunning twisted hair idea. You can use extensions to make your pony longer and fuller. You can also add silver cuffs through the twist as shiny details.