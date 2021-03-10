try these bold & bright eyeshadow makeup looks to refresh your spring glam game

The dark and moody days are almost behind us, so it’s time to give our winter wardrobe and makeup routine a rest. As the trees are blossoming and the weather gets warmer we want to match our energy to the new season. Women everywhere have started updating their glam game and embracing the gorgeous natural colors of spring on their lids. If you want to refresh your look in a trendy way, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find the most amazing bright eyeshadow makeup looks that anyone can rock with style.

Photo By @katiejanehughes/Instagram

Give your eyes an illuminating effect with lovely yellow shades. Paint a pastel yellow eyeshadow on your whole lids. Finish off with a rosy lip and an extra mascara for a chic look.