neon green makeup & pastel green makeup looks to energize your glam game this spring

There’s nothing more refreshing than using bright colors as soon spring comes around. If you want to warm up your look in a more natural yet captivating way, green eyeshadows are a perfect choice. Neon green makeup looks are reigning supreme on Instagram and we can’t get enough of them. For the elegant ladies who prefer something subtler, pastel green makeup is another trend that’s quickly rising to popularity. No matter your style, the green palette has a lot to offer. Plus, you can customize it to fit your preferences. Take a look at our list of green makeup looks and embrace this trendy hue into your look ASAP.

Photo By @yourstylishself/Instagram

Pastel green makeup looks are perfect for the office. Choose a brighter shade for your eyes and add extra mascara for dramatic effect. Finish off with a glossy red lip and transform yourself into a fierce boss babe.