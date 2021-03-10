Modern Fashion Trends With Diamond Jewelry

Nothing can be truer than the popular saying which goes that diamonds are a girl’s best friends. These precious pieces of stones can make any woman go weak on her knees. The only thing that can make her speechless is a diamond in perfect cut and clarity. Be it a wedding, festival, birthday or anniversary, diamonds go with every occasion. Being a perfect gift for every woman in your life, exquisite diamond jewelry has become the call of the day. Gone are the days when women used to be fascinated with gold. The much adored yellow metal seems to have lost its gleam when compared to diamonds. Gold is out, diamonds are in.

As it is said, however important the 4 C’s of diamond are – beauty is the only arbiter. All diamonds should show Fire, Life, and Brilliance. Fire is the beautiful rainbow effect that is produced by the dispersion of light, Life is the scintillation and sparkle when you move the stone in front of your eyes, and Brilliance is the brightness of the diamond due to reflected white light when the diamond is still. As compared to the fire diamonds are ice diamonds which are loose diamonds in inferior quality. They do not the fire in it but has an ice effect which makes it much cheaper in price that the other diamonds.

Within the Indian market segment, the most popular accessory is a Diamond Exchange. It enjoys the highest emotional value because gifting a ring is a sign of commitment, be it an engagement ring or wedding ring. It is also an accessory which is an absolute necessity in every woman’s vanity box. The jewelers offer a plethora of designs makes and cuts in this segment. They are offering various options in diamond engagement rings and diamond wedding rings to suit every price segment.

Bracelet is also an accessory that has evolved through the times. Women prefer to have varied types of bracelets rather than investing in bangles and Kaddas. However, a diamond bracelet is something that falls under a higher range segment.

Fine Antique and Vintage Jewelry

Of late there has been a new trend in the market which is the love and fascination for the old. Antique jewelry and diamonds in old cuts like the Rose cut etc are in vague. Antique and vintage jewelry are old-fashioned, hard to find pieces which are exclusive and were made hundreds of years ago.

Victorian jewelry is inspired by the tastes and choices of the great Queen Victoria who revolutionized the jewelry patterns and came up with the most interesting and ornate works. Her jewelry has a peculiar aura of being romantic and sentimental. The Victorians loved jewelry and adornments were a sign of wealth and status. The Industrial revolution and all its new ideas and progression bought jewelry to the masses as more could afford to buy goods. It was a great with time new and existing material and processes changing the face of jewelry. Usually diamonds were used, mounted on either silver or gold pieces. Silver inspirational necklaces often used diamonds in either ‘brilliant cut’, ‘rose cut’ or ‘cushion cut’ all of which produced unique beaded necklaces. Flowers, hearts, bows and birds inspired beautiful pieces of jewelry which showed the craftsmanship of the Victorian age.

Today Victorian jewelry is prized for its values in quality and excellence. It is often used in antique replica necklaces, cameo costume jewelry and precious diamond necklaces to name but a few. Slice diamonds are mostly used in the jewelry which are sliced from the bottom and are flat. It is sold in many antique jewelry galleries.

Today, for that special anniversary, wedding or occasion the Victorian standard comes back to play. Antique jewelry from the UK is of a superior quality to most and is often used today as antique wedding necklaces or vintage wedding necklaces. The Victorian jewelry with all its glamour, uniqueness and quality is very suited to weddings indeed.

Old Cuts in Diamonds

Another old fashioned type which is in vague these days is the Rose Cut diamond. One of the key features that distinguish a good diamond from a mediocre one is the cut. There are varied cuts in diamond jewelry which appeals to the tastes of the people. One among the most popular is the Rose Cut diamond. It got its name from the opening shape of a rose bud which the diamond seems to resemble. Its facets resemble the tightly packed rose bud petals. The bottom is flat. The crown is domed shaped and the facets meet in a point in the center. The number of facets varies from 3, 6, 12, and 18 to 24 facets. With the new advancements in the cutting techniques of diamonds, the brilliance of the rose cut also increased manifold. True antique cut diamonds have become scarce and valuable. Of late there has been a sudden upsurge in the demand of rose cut diamond in America, which has increased its demand and value further. The reason for the revival of the rose cut is again the modern trend among people to go everything exotic and antique.

However there is a point of caution while going for antique or vintage jewelry. As these are old pieces one has to be careful before buying pieces as chances are that they might not be real but only cheap imitations of the original. Secondly antique should never be judged by modern standards, as told before. The old cut diamonds were cut to maximize carat weight, not ‘fire’ and were also cut by hand. That’s why the proportions of old diamonds are quite different from their modern counterparts.