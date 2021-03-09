Trend Alert: How to Style Corsets for Fashionista-Approved Daylight Outfits

Corsets have been a thing since the middle ages, but recently we’ve noticed their rise to popularity. Although their original purpose was to discipline the female form, they’ve been transformed to fit modern-day outfits. Today, corsets are meant to accent the waist and create a flattering silhouette. If you need some inspo on how to fit this trend into your existing wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. We sourced the internet for the most amazing daylight outfits that feature corsets. Scroll down to discover how to style corsets in the most gorgeous ways and elevate your everyday outfits.

Photo By @edith.official/Instagram

Attend your Sunday brunch in a flower corset top and high-rise jeans for a chic look. We love the simplicity of this outfit and believe that anyone can pull it off. You can finish off with a cute chain belt to draw even more attention to your waist.