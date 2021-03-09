the best red hair color ideas for fiery strands this spring

As spring approaches, the desire to leave our homes and roam the streets intensifies. After a year spent in the privacy of our homes, we want to show off the world our most amazing selves. This is no time for our usual makeup routines and standard dye job, rather an opportunity to try something new and fun. If you instantly thought about a bold color change, you are not alone! Women around the world are embracing red hues and giving their strands a fiery look. Below, you’ll find the most amazing red hair color ideas to start the season looking fresh.

Photo By @ggstruecolors/Instagram

Give your dark hair an edgy update with a deep burgundy shade. Finish off with an orange touch on your ends to add some definition and contrast. This is one of the more sophisticated red hair color ideas that will subtly transform your appearance.