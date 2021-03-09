13 Useful Tips on How to Get Glowing Skin

Glowing skin is arguably the best skin condition achievable by humans. But “how to get glowing skin?” is not an easy question to answer since each person has their own skin problems to deal with.

Nowadays, there are lots of skincare products available on the market, as well as tips, tricks, tutorials on how to make your face glowing. Therefore, it may be a bit overwhelming to choose the best ways for yourself.

Here’s a fact to clear things out: anyone can get glowing skin, not just those born with beautiful or flawless skins. With simple skincare routines and our tips on how to make skin glow, you will eventually get glowing skin and be happy about it.

With that being said, here are our tips on how to have glowing skin

How to get glowing skin – 13 helpful tips for glowing skin

1. Drink water

Everyone says that you should drink water when you ask them anything about skin, whether it’s “How to get beautiful skin?” or “How to get bright skin?”.

But, do you know the importance of water to your skin? Simple, it makes your skin hydrated, elastic, and plump to prevent wrinkles, blemishes, and more.

So try to drink enough water daily to take care of your skin internally. Also, don’t let your skin be soaked in water for too long since external contact with water can actually damage your skin, especially if the water is too hot.

2. Learn your skin type.

How to get beautiful skin when you don’t even know about your skin? You can’t! There are 5 skin types, and each one requires different treatments. if you use the wrong skincare product on the wrong skin type, it will damage your skin.

So try to do some research or ask for dermatologists’ help if you want a more certain answer. From there, you can pick the most suitable moisturizers, lotions, etc. for your skin.

3. Use sunscreen even if it isn’t sunny

Here’s a thing: the UV ray scatters and reflects when it touches anything, so when you are outdoors, you are always exposed to UV rays.UV rays can make the skin’s surface uneven, which results in less glowiness.

So try to wear sunscreen no matter if it’s sunny or not, and combine it with wearing long-sleeved shirts or wide-brimmed hats, and avoid going outside between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

4. Moisturize your skin

If you ever wonder how to get glowing skin naturally at home, or what are the best home remedies for glowing skin, this is one of the most crucial things you can do easily at home.

Well-hydrated skin is important as mentioned in the “Drink water” tip. And if water helps hydrate your skin internally, moisturizers can do the same externally.

Also, different moisturizers work well with different skin types, but generally speaking, you should pick one that contains no heavy fragrance and is gentle to the skin.

5. Use gentle cleanser

When picking a cleanser to use, a gentle cleanser is crucial if you want to get glowing skin. Harsh cleanser will strip off your skin’s natural oil, resulting in dry and possibly irritated skin.

You should also use a cleanser that is suitable for your own skin type.

For instance, acne or oily skin types are suitable for cleansers with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic, dry skin is suitable for milky or moisturizing glycolic cleansers, and for skin with brown spots or melasma, you can use brightening wash.

6. Provide your skin with Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant and protects the skin from free radical or harmful particles. These can come from pollution, heat exposure, or unclean surfaces.

You can get vitamin C from a balanced diet. Vitamin C can also be obtained with serums or cream with vitamin C as an ingredient.

7. Use masks

This is one of the most straight-forward tips if you wonder how to get glowing face. Try to incorporate masking into your skincare routine, one layer of clay mask every night is enough to maintain your skin. If you don’t prefer it or you are too lazy to apply the mask, you can try sheet mask.

8. Exfoliate your skin

Your skin cells don’t live forever, old ones die and are replaced by new ones, and dead skin cells can cause problems to your skin. We recommend using an exfoliator a few times a week, and pick one with neutral pH so as not to dry your skin.

9. Smoothen your skin

Uneven surfaces can’t reflect light as well as smooth surfaces, and that also applies to your skin. To combat this, you can use retinol or other retinoid substances.

Retinol can be slightly irritating to the skin, so try using only a low amount of retinol and slowly build up your skin’s tolerance.

10. Consume more healthy food

Food with rich antioxidants can make your skin healthy and glowy. You can try berries, grapes, walnuts, or pecans. Antioxidants can also protect you from UV ray damage.

We also recommend you make and drink fruit juices or veggie juices to further improve your skin’s condition.

11. Sleep better

A long enough sleep is good for your skin, as well as your overall health. It helps with exfoliation and skin turnover. So try to sleep well and at least 7 hours a day.

Moreover, you should get a soft pillowcase so that it can glide smoothly with your skin while you are sleeping, and remember to wash the pillowcase once in a while.

12. Keep your skincare routine consistent

Glowing doesn’t last forever, unfortunately, since it is affected by your skin’s natural oil. So try to do skincare everyday, moisturize your skin everyday, use an exfoliator a couple of times a week.

13. Hide your skin defects

How to get clear glowing skin? What to do when your skin doesn’t play nice with your effort one day or you want even better results? Get some cosmetics that can hide your blemishes, acne, or any defects, you can grab some BB cream products here for a better glowing effect.

Conclusion

By now, you should be able to answer the question “How to get glowing skin?” after viewing all of our tips. You won’t have to spend too much time or money to achieve your dream glowing skin.

We hope you find our article useful and thank you for reading it.