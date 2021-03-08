spice up your look with these spring star nail designs

It’s almost impossible to look up in the night sky and not feel inspired. The twinkling stars make us almost believe in magic. So why not embrace their beauty into your look? Star nails have been a thing for a while, and if you’re not familiar with this trend, now is the right time to hop on it. We sourced the internet for the most beautiful star-inspired nail art and put together the list below. Discover the prettiest spring star nail designs and let your creative side take over.

Photo By @alexlouisenails_/Instagram

Make your nails sparkle with this stardust manicure. Mix silver, green and purple glitter to recreate this dreamy design. You can make each nail different for a more captivating effect.