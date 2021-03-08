Oakley Buyer’s Guide 2021: How to Choose a Pair of O’s

When it comes to sports and everyday sunglasses, Oakley never fails to deliver. The guys behind the iconic O logo are always ahead of the game and never get tired of innovating their eyewear tech. That’s why there’s no doubt they’ve earned respect not only from athletes but also from their regular consumers.

But wherever you are in the spectrum of sunglass wearers and fanatics, there’s always a pair of Oakley that’s perfect for you. If you’re looking to get one, below are some insights to help you choose the best Oakley for you.

In this piece we’re breaking down each component and the technology that makes an Oakley a cut above the rest. This way, you’ll know what kind of pair is best for your lifestyle.

Lens

There’s no doubt the Oakley lens is one of the best in the game. The materials that they use and the technology that they develop are just way more advanced than others. If this is your first time buying an Oakley, you need to learn these terminologies and what they mean to your eyewear game. This way, you can make the most of the sunglasses that you’re choosing.

1. Oakley Plutonite

Oakley Plutonite is a high-grade polycarbonate material that promises clearer vision, longer life span and light-as-a-feather quality. It’s Oakley’s very own patented material that you’ll often see in most of its models. It can also block all the UVA, UVB, UVC, and some beams of blue light to shield your eyes from damaging rays of lights.

2. Oakley HD Polarized

While we all love having fun under the sun, getting dazzled by the sun’s glare is totally not fun. These blinding lights can cause you to feel eye strain and headaches. That’s why whenever you’re going out, a pair of sunglasses that’s equipped with polarized lenses like the Oakley HDPolarized is your best protection.

It can block 99% of the glare without getting in the way of your vision. Polarized lenses will also prevent you from squinting too much. Now you can relax your eyes!

3. Oakley Prizm Technology

If you’re planning to bring your eyewear game to the next level, scoring a pair of Oakley sunglasses that bears the Prizm lens wizardry is the best way to go.

Prizm technology allows the wearer to see his or her surroundings clearly and vividly in terms of colours and perception. This technology can manipulate light as they pass through the lens to make your environment insanely sharp and vibrant. This kind of light-bending technology is perfect for athletes like cyclists, marathoners, runners who need to see their paths clearly to better their performance.

But you don’t have to be an elite sportsman or woman to enjoy this eyewear tech. Oakley also offers this tech to regular consumers by developing Prizm Everyday, while reserving the Prizm Sport for top athletes.

Frames

Aside from their lenses, Oakley frames are no exception to upgrades. And over the years, Oakley has been successful in achieving the best frame material that will work well with their other tech and will sit comfortably on their consumers’ faces.

1. O Matter

O matter is Oakley’s very own patented material for their sunglasses. Most Oakley models are built with this material that’s durable, flexible, and lightweight. This material makes every pair of Oakley sunglasses fit for any athletic environment, therefore enhancing every athlete’s performance.

2. Oakley Unobtainium

Improving the nose pads and temple earsocks may sound trivial for others, but not for Oakley. The reason why the big O is always on top of the game is because they continue to innovate to serve their consumers better.

They invented the Unobtainium material that gets stickier and tackier the more your body sweats. So whenever you’re performing physically taxing activities, you won’t have to worry about your Oakleys slipping off your face.

Best Oakley Sunglasses You Must Have in 2021

1. Oakley Radar EV Path

It’s not an Oakley list without these bad boys. The Oakley Radar EV Path is one of the best cycling sunglasses in the market right now. But it’s also used by triathletes and marathoners because of the maximum protection that it offers and of course, the Prizm technology. If you’re planning to take your game seriously this time, a pair of Radars is what you need.

2. Oakley Flak 2.0 XL

If you’re looking for an all-rounder sunglasses that can protect your eyes whether you’re jogging, riding, hunting, or simply walking outdoors, the Oakley Flak 2.0 XL will do the job. Its perfectly contoured design will provide maximum coverage to your eyes from outdoor elements like wind, dust and rain.

3. Oakley Frogskin

When you just want to meet up with friends or jog around town, the Frogskin is enough to get you going. Although it’s not a total performance eyewear, you can still use it when you just want to sweat out a little. They’re also stylish and comfortable to wear which is perfect for any outdoor fun.

It’s true that Oakley sunglasses will help you elevate your game and bring to new heights. But even if you’re not that athletic, you still can enjoy the sunglass qualities that only Oakley can bring. So if you’ve been working hard to get one, go buy Oakley sunglasses online Australia. Oakley sunglasses might just be the pair that you need to bring your a-game while improving your style.