get into spring mood with these bright eyeshadow makeup looks

Now that the sun is out, we no longer feel the desire to wear darker colors. Although it’s too early to take out our sundresses and strappy sandals, we can easily brighten our look with our makeup choices. After being in quarantine for such a long time, we’re embracing every opportunity to experiment. As a result, bright eyeshadow makeup is the biggest trend ahead of spring, and we can’t get enough of it! If you’re feeling adventurous, scroll down through our list and get creative with these gorgeous bright eyeshadow makeup recommendations.

Photo By @tashjanecollins/Instagram

Spice up your look with ice blue eye makeup and sexy feline flicks. This dramatic bright eyeshadow makeup look will make your eyes pop. Finish off with a glossy brown lip for a retro vibe.