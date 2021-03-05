show off your adventurous spirit with these bold hair colors

In anticipation of the upcoming season, we’re all itching to update our looks. We’ve witnessed a couple of unexpected trends in 2021, and there are more to come. If you desire a distinctive look, we recommend choosing bold hair colors. The vivid hues and creative techniques will show off your adventurous spirit and make you stand out. If you’re curious to see the most popular bold hair colors for the season, scroll down for some major hair inspo!

Magenta Mix

Photo By @hairbymisskellyo/Instagram

The pink hue has become one of the top sensations this season. This creative half-and-half dye job will give you a captivating look. Choose magenta as a base color and add a purple touch for more dimension.