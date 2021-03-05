low maintenance hair trends that will rule 2021

Although there’s an abundance of gorgeous hair colors and modern cuts rising to popularity, not everyone wants to make a drastic change in style. If you want to stay chic and cut down on your beauty routine, you’ve come to the right place. Low-maintenance hair trends are taking over our social media feeds, and we love it! Flip through our list to discover all the cute ways you can update your hair.

Scrunchies

Photo By @jhair_stylist/Instagram

90s trends are getting more popular by the minute, and scrunchies are the biggest hit! This throwback trend will give you a youthful appearance along with a retro vibe. You can choose different colors and prints for your scrunchies to show off your adventurous side.