Low Maintenance Hair Trends That Will Rule 2021

Low Maintenance Hair Trends That Will Rule 2021

Although there’s an abundance of gorgeous hair colors and modern cuts rising to popularity, not everyone wants to make a drastic change in style. If you want to stay chic and cut down on your beauty routine, you’ve come to the right place. Low-maintenance hair trends are taking over our social media feeds, and we love it! Flip through our list to discover all the cute ways you can update your hair.

Scrunchies

low maintenance hair trends that will rule 2021
Photo By @jhair_stylist/Instagram

90s trends are getting more popular by the minute, and scrunchies are the biggest hit! This throwback trend will give you a youthful appearance along with a retro vibe. You can choose different colors and prints for your scrunchies to show off your adventurous side.

Prev1 of 7
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.