these golden blonde hair colors will add sunny vibes to your look ahead of spring

As spring approaches, we’re more encouraged to introduce lighter hues into our appearance. Bright colored pieces are taking over our outfits as well as the hottest hair color trends for the upcoming season. Golden blonde hair is the newest hit among elegant ladies. If you’re itching for a color change or you want to update your look for spring, we recommend trying out this stunning blonde shade. Below, you’ll find some of the prettiest golden blonde dye jobs to get you inspired for your next salon visit.

Photo By @laila.wella/Instagram

Spice up your look with a glossy blonde dye job. The golden undertones will give your hair a shiny, healthy glow. If your natural color is already blonde, this look will require very little maintenance.