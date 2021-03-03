these are the trendiest colors to wear for spring 2021

After months in quarantine and one long winter, hopefully, we’ll get to enjoy springtime the way we’re supposed to. A variety of bold hues are back on the menu, and we can’t wait to try them out! From bright yellows to coral and silver shades, 2021 spring color trends will bring the much-needed excitement back into our lives. Scroll down to discover all the beautiful colors you can rock this spring.

Flaming Red

Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

Spice up your wardrobe with flaming red pieces to get yourself noticed. The color red has always been a symbol of passion. No matter the outfit, it will add a seductive vibe to your appearance. If you’re feeling bold, dress in red from head to toe to transform yourself into a gorgeous bombshell.