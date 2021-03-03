Get Ready for Spring with These Transitional Outfits

Although we’re all excited about spring trends, the weather hasn’t caught up with our desires yet. Our spring wardrobes are still on hold, but it’s the perfect time to start thinking about transitional outfits. The in-between weather calls for in-between wardrobe solutions, and we’ve got all the fashionista-approved tricks. Below, you’ll find some fresh ideas on transitional outfits you can easily recreate to stay warm and stylish during this time of year.

Photo By @teodoradzehverovic/Instagram

Big, bulky sweaters on top of short bottoms make a striking combo. You can wear high-knee boots to cover your legs and stay warm. It’s a stylish outfit that will give you a fabulous look without being too exposed.