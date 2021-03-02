How Important Is Store Layout To Business Success?

When it comes to retail business, one of the things that business owners often overlook is store layout. Many believe that product quality should speak for itself, but did you know that there have been numerous studies that have shown that a good store layout is vital and often directly related to the rate of sales?

If you’re a business owner who has been thinking of sprucing up your retail environment, this is the article for you. Today, we have a look at 5 reasons why store layout is important to business success, so read on to find out more!

1. Create Smooth Customer Flow

The last thing anyone wants when they are shopping is to wrestle with other shoppers, or even worse, accidentally bump into a clothing rack which may end up causing injury to a consumer. This is why effective store layout merchandising is crucial. By creating an effective flow for foot traffic in your retail outlet, you will be able to prevent congested pathways and increase the level of exposure that your customers have to your products. By arranging your displays in a methodical and effective manner, you will be able to ensure that no item is missed and that customers have a pleasant shopping experience for the entire duration of their stay.

2. Theft Prevention

Ah, the dreaded enemy of any retail business — dishonest thieves. Preventing shoplifting from occurring at your store is vital in order to prevent financial loss and the headache of having to deal with petty thieves. This is where a strategic merchandising plan comes into play — by storing high-value items in a separate, sectioned off area of the store, you will be greatly reducing the chances of anyone sneaking in and leaving with something they didn’t pay for. Additionally, by optimizing your layout and flow of foot traffic, you will be able to avoid having any areas of your store that are hard to see and potentially a hot spot for anyone who is looking to steal.

3. Maximise Your Square Footage

Maximizing your square footage is incredibly important especially if your store is limited in space. As you probably already know, retail stores make more money when space is utilized effectively, and store layout plays a vital role in ensuring that every bit of space is maximized. One of the objectives of your store layout is to place most of your merchandise on the floor with a mix of high- to low-priced goods. For example, a high-priced tablet is often merchandised with lower-priced accessories such as headphones, stylus pens and tablet cases. By doing this, you not only maximize the potential of your space but also increase the chances of customers making more than one purchase at a time.

4. Predict Consumer Behavior

We all know that the longer a customer spends in-store, the higher the chances of them making a purchase. With this in mind, store layout can be used to ensure that customer retention is at an all-time high at your brick and mortar store. Escalator placement, the arrangement of your displays and even the placement of your departments will factor into how long a customer remains in your store. Many supermarkets and department stores utilize this strategy in order to keep customers in for longer in hopes of them coming across something that they just cannot leave the store without.

5. It’s All About Convenience

At the end of the day, convenience is king and you want to make your customers’ shopping experience as convenient as possible with a structured layout and product that are easy to find. If a customer enters your store with one item in mind, ideally, it should only take them a few minutes for them to find their desired item. Keep in mind that most customers would prefer to not ask questions, so by keeping your store layout organized and easy to navigate, you enable customers to shop independently and with ease.

We hope that this article has been informative in pointing out some of the numerous benefits that a good and well-organized store layout can offer your business. If you think that you are unable to accomplish this on your own, we highly recommend enlisting the help of professional merchandisers who will be able to assist you in optimizing your store layout and improving the overall shopping experience for your consumers.