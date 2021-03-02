find out which fashion trend to try based on your zodiac sign

With spring at our doorstep, despite the pandemic, the fashion industry is alive and thriving. There are countless trends on the rise and it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the exciting choices. If you need some help deciding which trends would suit you and which you could skip, why not turn to astrology? Your star sign says a lot about your preferences and your style, so why not use it as a guide for your fashion choices. Scroll down to find out which fashion trend to try based on your zodiac and spice up your look for the upcoming season!

Aries – Try Bold Patterns

Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

Aries ladies are known for their bold nature and their style reflects their personality. Vibrant patterns in contrasting colors will make you stand out and assert your dominance.