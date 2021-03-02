Energize Your Look With the Orange Hair Trend

Energize Your Look With the Orange Hair Trend

As the new season is approaching, we’re witnessing a new set of top-notch hair trends rising to popularity. 2021 is all about unconventional looks, so it should come as no surprise that orange hair is the biggest hit as of late. No matter your base color or texture, this vibrant hue will give you a fiery look that stands out. If you’re feeling bold and itching for a color change, we have the most exciting ideas you could try. Scroll down for some major orange hair inspo!

energize your look with the orange hair trend
Photo By @stylelushsalon/Instagram

Spice up your look with a gorgeous burnt orange shade. Apply the color just a few inches off your root to create a low-maintenance dye job. The red undertones will give your hair a dimensional look.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.