energize your look with the orange hair trend

As the new season is approaching, we’re witnessing a new set of top-notch hair trends rising to popularity. 2021 is all about unconventional looks, so it should come as no surprise that orange hair is the biggest hit as of late. No matter your base color or texture, this vibrant hue will give you a fiery look that stands out. If you’re feeling bold and itching for a color change, we have the most exciting ideas you could try. Scroll down for some major orange hair inspo!

Photo By @stylelushsalon/Instagram

Spice up your look with a gorgeous burnt orange shade. Apply the color just a few inches off your root to create a low-maintenance dye job. The red undertones will give your hair a dimensional look.