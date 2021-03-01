the hottest 2021 spring nail trends you’ll want to recreate asap

As the cold season is coming to an end, the spring trends are popping up on our Insta feeds. Apart from the makeup and fashion looks, we spotted mesmerizing nail art ideas that will brighten up your look. If you are on the lookout for some catchy fingertips, you’ve come to the right place. We gathered all the most beautiful 2021 spring nail trends to get you inspired. Scroll down and take your pick!

Mismatched Nails

Photo By @oliwia_hardasnails/Instagram

Show off your creativity with the gorgeous mismatched nails. Since you don’t have to stick to any particular style, you can choose different colors and designs to decorate each nail. It’s one of the simplest 2021 spring nail trends that you can easily DIY.