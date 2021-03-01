Massage Chair or Massage Therapist — Which One Should You Choose?

Everyone deserves a good rub every once in a while. As you grow old, you experience more muscle strain and back problems, which is why it’s integral that you spend some of your me-time getting a massage. Although going to a massage therapist may seem like the only choice, with so many great massage chairs on the market nowadays, a masseuse is no longer your only option. Still, it may not be easy to decide whether a massage chair or a massage therapist is better for you.

What You Should Consider When Deciding Between a Massage Chair and a Massage Therapist

If you were choosing between a massage therapist and a massage chair, say, 10 years ago, the choice would’ve been obvious. At the time, a skilled therapist could’ve done much more for you than any chair you would’ve bought. However, times have changed, and massage chairs have evolved tremendously. Nowadays, you can find anything from a massage chair pad or cushion to a zero gravity massage chair.

The most important thing when choosing between a masseuse and chair massage is that you don’t forget to consider your specific needs. What works for one person may not be the best option for another. Here’s what you should think about before you make the decision:

1. Privacy

Think about what you value more — privacy or human interaction. Do you feel uncomfortable with the overall lack of privacy that comes with being touched by a massage therapist? If so, massage chairs may be a better choice for you. However, if you’re an extrovert who wants more social interaction, finding a good, communicative masseuse could be a more desirable option.

2. Consistency

If you want to reap the many benefits a massage can offer, consistency is key. A massage chair can be used more consistently since it’s readily available at all times. Still, some people become bored over time and start using their chairs less and less.

A massage therapist will schedule a time slot for you. Skipping the session becomes much less likely, since you wouldn’t want to let them down. However, if you don’t have much free time during the day, you may find it difficult to find a spare moment for a massage until late in the evening. In that case, investing in a massage chair may be a smarter choice.

3. Accessibility

A massage chair is much more accessible than a therapist. You can use it whenever you want, for how long you want. Additionally, you don’t need to waste money and time on gas or public transport to get to your masseuse. Not to mention your whole family will be able to use the chair too, as much as they want. Still, if you have children, you should make sure they’re careful when playing near the chair.

4. Cost

When deciding between a massage chair and a therapist, considering the price is integral. A massage chair will generally cost more upfront. The price ranges from $1,000 to $10,000 or more. However, if you’re looking for the best massage chair on the market, you can expect the price to be in the upper range. It’s hard to find a high-quality chair that’s under $3,000.

Alternatively, if you opt for a massage therapist, you won’t have to pay a lot of money all at once. A professional massage usually costs between $60 and $120. However, the cost adds up over time. If you need a massage every week, after a few months, you’ll have spent the same amount you would have if you had bought a high-quality, therapeutic chair.

Which Is Better?

Choosing between a massage therapist and a massage chair is not easy. The decision will depend on how much you’re willing to spend upfront. Additionally, it will depend on how much free time you have and whether you’re comfortable with being touched by a masseuse.

Still, no matter what you choose, it’s smart to invest in a higher quality service. Go for a more expensive massage chair that offers more variety. Similarly, choose a skilled therapist who knows what they’re doing. If you can, investing in both is a good idea, as you’ll be able to get the best of both worlds.