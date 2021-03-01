Bold Eyeshadow Colors to Experiment With While Wearing Masks

Since we can’t pull off statement lips under our masks, playing up our eye makeup is the new way to express our creativity. If you want to experiment with your look and try out something new, it’s time to reach for bold eyeshadow colors. Below, you’ll find the most popular hues along with the best inspo on how to pull them off.

Illuminating Yellow Eyeshadow

Photo By @makeup.lois/Instagram

As one of Pantone’s colors of the year for 2021, illuminating became a big hit in almost every industry. If you’re a fan of vibrant colors, opt for yellow eyeshadows to brighten up your look.