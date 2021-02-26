The Best Careers for Creative People

Being a creative person opens the door for many potential job opportunities. Because many creative jobs fall in the area of the ‘arts’, sometimes students don’t think they need to seek higher education after high school to have a career.

Well, I’m here to disagree with that train of thought. I think it’s always important to seek higher education if you are in a place to do so. Having that higher education can further ignite your creative passion, give you better skills to allow you to get the jobs you really want, and potentially connect you with job placements. Plus, when it comes to writing a personal statement for a university, the creative types usually know just what to say to ensure they land the education opportunities that they want. So, let’s take a look at the best career paths you can take as a creative person looking to further your education.

Writers/Editors

It’s not just “artists” that are the creative types! Some of the most creative people excel at creating writing. With digital marketing becoming more and more important in our society, more and more opportunities are opening up for writers and editors. Online writers sometimes get to review products and services and share their experiences with others which is not only fun, but a great way to creatively express themselves. Other companies will pay creative writers to review programs, meditations, or other wellness topics, which is another fun and creative way to live. Especially for those creative types who are very expressive, writing is a great career path.

Marketing or Social Media Manager

For those creative people who are gifted at both writing and traditional art, a job in marketing could be something you would excel out. Now-a-days, marketers can be required to create and work with company logos, design layouts for websites and branding materials, and also write blurbs to help the businesses they are working for reach their goals. Many marketing branches into the social media world, as well. So, if you love to get creative with your social media posts, perhaps, you can think about doing this as a career path. Social media managers are popping up more and more frequently today.

Artists

Of course, there’s always the path of becoming a traditional artist. While they are not traditionally known to make a lot of money across the board, many artists now-a-days get by just fine by working in galleries. If you’re interested in being a full-time artist, stop into galleries, submit your work, and begin your career path learning from the pros.

Performers

Sometimes, creative people who aren’t interested in traditional art become very successful performers. When I say ‘performer’, I’m not just talking about traditional ‘actors’ either. While an actor is definitely a career path that is perfect for creative people, performers spread across a wide range of categories. You could be a stand-up comedian, a singer, or a stage actor. Or, if you like being around people and just enjoy the public speaking, you could easily land a job at a theme park that would be perfect for you. Many theme parks offer internships to those in college, and there are quite a few hosting jobs, tour guide positions, and/or stage show positions available in this world for those creative types. You could also think about running events. If you are a great host, there are many events that will hire hosts to be the ones to make sure their events flow smoothly. Hosting is another great way for creative people who like to socialize to have fun while working.

Editors

Lastly, video editing is a very popular job for those who are super creative. A film, episode of television, music video, or any other piece of digital media takes a true artist to align all the materials together into one presentable piece. A good editing job will pay well and allow you to utilize your creative eye daily.

All in all, there are many careers for creative people. As you transition to your higher education and beyond, be sure to evaluate each path you could take, and decide on the one that will make you the happiest in life.