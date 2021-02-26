how to style a miniskirt for a stylish look

Even though spring isn’t officially here, the weather is getting warmer each day, meaning that we can finally ditch the long heavy coats and jackets. Miniskirt season has officially started, and we can all give our pants and jeans a little rest. Searching for an office-appropriate outfit or something to wear on a night out that involves bare legs? We got a few ideas on how to style a miniskirt and look fabulous. Flip through our list and get inspired!

Photo By @missy_elz/Instagram

We’re in that perfect time of the year when you can easily style a miniskirt with high-knee boots. You can spice up the outfit with an animal print piece. Finish off with a blazer in a matching color, and you’ve got a captivating outfit.