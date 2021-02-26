honor your zodiac sign with these beautiful pisces tattoos

As a highly sensitive water sign, compassion is one of the strongest characteristics of Pisces. If you’re born in this sign, you probably have immense love for those around you, and you take care of them in many nurturing ways. Finding tattoo designs as unique as you are can be quite difficult, but we did our best to gather all the most gorgeous Pisces tattoos in one place. Whether you’re looking for something sweet and subtle or you want to make a statement, our list will certainly provide the needed inspiration. Scroll down to discover the perfect design that represents your individuality.

Photo By @jennyy.ink/Instagram

Spice up your look with a simple, yet bold constellation design. It’s one of the most exciting Pisces tattoos that don’t involve color or too many details. You can place it on your back or thighs to make it less painful and visible.