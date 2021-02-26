Five Jewelry Storage Hacks to Keep your Collection Safe and Tidy

Diamond’s may indeed be a girl’s best friend but storing her jewellery collection certainly is not. Tangled chains and scratched metal just will not do when it comes to showing of your treasured pieces of jewellery, whether they were handed down to you or you treated yourself to something special.

Beyond keeping your jewellery collection in a bank vault that looks like a showroom, keeping it safe from damage when you aren’t wearing it can be tricky, especially if you are working with limited space.

However, with a few thrifty space-saving ideas, you can keep your collection in perfect condition and hack your way to better jewellery storage solutions. The following five ideas are some of my favorite jewellery storage hacks.

Homemade jewelry boxes

Jewellery boxes, the kind with the dancing figurine and plinky-plunky music have long gone out of style, but if you are feeling crafty why not try making a bespoke box that fits your collection flawlessly?

With a few simple items such as low-cost wood, spray paints and hot glue, you could create jewellery box that fits perfectly in your home.

Dressing table draw organisers

If you have a dressing table with draws, maximize your space with dedicated jewellery draw organizers. You can find loads of inexpensive solutions online, such as trays in different lengths and depths, cushions for necklaces and pouches to store rings in.

There are acrylic, fabric and metal styles around in a range of colors to suit any taste or style.

Storage holder with pockets

A back of the door storage system with pockets is ideal for storing your jewellery, particularly if you have a lot of bangles, watches, rings or costume jewellery. With enough pockets, you could store everything you need in it. Plus, they tuck on the back of doors saving you space.

Note: these are not ideal for chains due to tangling.

Make something unique

With some hooks and a plank of wood you can create a unique jewellery storage solution that matches your décor. Depending on the size of your collection, you might need to make a few of these, or use it to supplement your current storage.

Decorate the plank however you like and then screw in the hooks where you need them.

Try a scarf hanger

Yes, that handy scarf hanger your nan uses to organize her collection of beautiful silk scarves. Its handy hoops are ideal for hanging necklaces on and it hangs right in your wardrobe, saving you some space.

If you are worried about damaging your jewellery or your clothes against the chains and pendants, you could cover it with a dry-cleaning bag.