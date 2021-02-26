7 Heartfelt Mother’s Day Gifts

After a year where we haven’t been able to spend time with our Moms as much as we may have wanted to, now is the perfect time to make this Mother’s Day truly special with a thoughtful gift from the heart. We’ve handpicked a selection of memorable gifts so your Mom will know how much she is loved.

Afternoon Tea Hamper

Bring The Ritz to your living room this Mother’s Day with a hand-picked hamper jam-packed (literally) full of afternoon tea delicacies. Every mother deserves to be treated like a queen, and this is a gift fit for royalty. With a selection of treats ranging from classic cakes and cream teas to brownies and even a bottle of prosecco, a luxury hamper is the perfect way to make her feel like the superstar she is. Why not make an occasion of it? Set the table attractively with her favorite flowers, table runners and decorations for a truly indulgent experience that is sure to put a smile on her face.

Sherpa Slippers

What better way to treat your hard-working mom than with a well-made, stylish pair of gorgeously soft sherpa slippers? With slipper style shoes continuing to be a huge trend in 2021, a pair of sherpa-lined slippers are sure to be her new favorite accessory. Soft, comfortable and durable, this is a gift that she will be sure to cherish for many years to come. A gift that will always go down a treat; you simply can’t go wrong with a pair of high quality sherpa fleece slippers this Mother’s Day.

A “book of the month” membership

The perfect Mother’s Day gift for the avid reader in your life. A book of the month membership is a thoughtful gift for your bookworm Mom that loves keeping up to date on the latest reads. You will be able to pick her favorite genre or choose to be surprised every month. There are plenty of companies out there that do a book of the month membership, but make sure that you choose one that includes a virtual book club, so once your Mom has devoured the pages, she can talk to like-minded people about her new favorite novel!

Framed memories

Simple but effective, this is a gift that will never go underappreciated. Making meaningful memories with the ones we love the most is the most important part of life and there is nothing better than having those special moments captured. With the digital age in full force, we have become so accustomed to viewing our memories through a screen and the physical aspect has become a rarity. Simply find some photos that will mean the most to her and have them sent off to be printed professionally. Find a frame that will be to her taste and watch her face light up when she receives it! A priceless gift that she can appreciate everyday.

Board games and a fun night with the family that she doesn’t have to plan

What better way to spend Mother’s Day than with an evening of quality family time? With the fast-paced lives many of us lead in this day and age, having the family all together in one place can sometimes seem like a distant memory. Planning an evening filled with fun activities and family entertainment is the perfect way to show your mom your true love and appreciation. With so many innovative new game options available, it has never been easier to host an evening of non-stop entertainment. Precious time creating memories with her children is most likely worth more to her than anything else, so gift her your time this Mother’s Day.

Personalised Jewellery

For the mother who cherishes a gift with sentimental value and meaning, a piece of personalised jewelry is the perfect way to show her your love and appreciation this Mother’s Day. Have her initials or your own stamped onto a pendant of your choice. Why not get matching ones with each other’s initials? The perfect way to keep her close to you at all times and to reflect the long-lasting, unbreakable bond you share together. Whether she prefers silver jewellery or gold jewellery, necklaces or bracelets, you will be sure to find something to match her personal style. A timeless gift that is guaranteed to be appreciated for years to come.

A Scented Candle

It’s an obvious gift but hear us out! Scents have an amazing way of bringing up certain memories. Ever been on a holiday with your mom where you can still smell the salty sea in Sicily, an orange picked from a tree in Valencia or a strong coffee and croissant you enjoyed in the South of France? Find a candle that imitates these beautiful scents and include a thoughtful note that describes your memory of that time with her, each time she burns that candle, she will be reminded of those special moments you shared together.