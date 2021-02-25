Where to Get Plastic Surgery: Top 5 Countries

According to the ISAPS statistics, more than 13 mln women and men experience plastic surgery procedures annually across worldwide. The most sought-after procedures by patients are breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty (or tummy tuck), and rhinoplasty. The demand for these operations goes up year by year.

However, two factors often force people to postpone the change they have been dreaming of:

the high price in their country of residence. The health insurance does not cover the expenses for plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures. But you can find cheaper options overseas: for instance, breast augmentation costs $7,000-$8,000 in the USA, and about $3,000 in Turkey.

in their country of residence. The health insurance does not cover the expenses for plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures. But you can find cheaper options overseas: for instance, breast augmentation costs $7,000-$8,000 in the USA, and about $3,000 in Turkey. absence of board-certified doctors. There is a lack of experienced plastic surgeons in some countries, so patients risk and cannot count on the perfect outcome.

Below, you can check out countries and clinics where international patients prefer getting plastic surgery. These places offer affordable prices and high quality of operations’ performance.

Turkey

By picking Turkey for plastic surgery, you obtain such benefits:

good prices. Local clinics carry out the procedures for 3-4 times cheaper than in the USA, the UK, etc.

Local clinics carry out the procedures for 3-4 times cheaper than in the USA, the UK, etc. advanced service. The Turkish medical centers do their best to maintain their popularity with medical tourists, so they often provide interpreter escort, pick-up at the airport, and stay in a hotel for free.

According to the Bookimed data, a free medical tourism platform for clinics searching worldwide, patients most frequently entrust their appearance to the following medical facilities: Estetik International, Adem & Havva Medical Center, Istanbul Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center, Vita Estetic, etc.

South Korea

This country is often called a global capital for esthetic medicine. The local medical centers carry out over 1 mln cosmetic procedures of any complexity every year. Plastic surgery procedures are so common here, that locals even present breast augmentation or skin whitening to each other as a birthday gift.

Due to such a high demand for plastic surgeries among South Korean citizens, you can meet many board-certified surgeons with hundreds of operations under their belt.

If you decide to visit this country for plastic surgery, pay attention to these South Korean aesthetic clinics: JK Plastic Surgery Center, Severance Hospital, Banobagi Clinic, and so on.

Mexico

Mexico is included in the Top 5 countries with the most significant number of plastic surgeries done (both the facial and body operations) every year. More than 1.2 mln procedures are conducted here every year. Mexico is extremely popular with American patients, because they can have the same plastic surgery but 2-3 times cheaper than in the USA.

Salutaris Medical Center, Advance Health Medical Center, CosMed Clinic are often the top choices among international customers.

Poland

The Polish clinics for aesthetic medicine are very popular with visitors from Western Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, etc.). They come to Poland because of significantly lower prices for plastic surgery procedures than those ones in previously mentioned countries.

Moreover, the flight tickets are cheap within the EU, so customers can reach Poland and return back per $10-$20.

You can pick these clinics to experience plastic surgery: KCM Clinic, University Hospital in Krakow, Luxmed, etc.

Thailand

Medical tourists often jet out to Thailand for having plastic surgery because of:

affordable prices — 2-3 times cheaper than in the USA, for instance.

— 2-3 times cheaper than in the USA, for instance. ability to mix an operation with vacation. If there are no restrictions after your plastic surgery procedure, you can enjoy local unique nature and culture.

You can consider the following medical centers without doubt: Bumrungrad International Hospital, Sikarin Hospital, B. Care Medical Center.

How to Arrange Your Plastic Surgery Fast and Safe

Suppose you have never traveled abroad for having plastic surgery before. In that case, you may face some difficulties during arranging your trip: where to go, what clinic to choose, how to pay for operation, how to apply for a visa, etc.

If you have some extra time to figure out all these issues, you can arrange your plastic surgery trip by yourself. But if you have some fears, are afraid to make mistakes, the better way is to entrust arranging your makeover journey to some medical tourism facilities.

Bookimed, one of the largest medical platforms for medical centers searching worldwide, provides a free medical trips arrangement for international patients. They have already assisted over 500,000 customers. Requesting Bookimed, you receive a free consultation about:

the best clinics

prices

top plastic surgeons

visa issues.

Do not postpone your makeover and start improving yourself now.