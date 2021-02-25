Try the Hottest 2021 Spring Makeup Trends Before Everyone Else

As the weather is getting warmer, it’s time to introduce brighter colors into our wardrobe, and our makeup looks. Put aside the nude palette and spice up your look with vibrant hues. The next few months will bring some gorgeous 2021 spring makeup trends that we can’t wait to try. Whether you desire subtle pop of color or full bombshell transformation, we got you covered. Below you’ll find the hottest makeup trends for spring, as well as some mesmerizing ideas on how to pull them off.

Pop of Color

Photo By @gleycisassi/Instagram

A simple way to brighten up your look is to add a pop of color. You can place the shade on the inner corners of your eyes or in the form of an underliner. No matter your color choice, this trick will add a playful vibe even to the simplest looks.

