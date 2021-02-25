Rainbow Makeup is All Over Instagram – Recreate These Colorful Looks Ahead of Spring

There’s a particular trend that’s been hogging the spotlight for quite a while, and it seems that people can’t get enough of it. You guessed it – we’re talking about rainbow makeup. Vivid color combinations are a big hit, and they look enchanting on the eyelids. If you’re still hesitant, we lined up a bunch of mesmerizing rainbow makeup looks that will blow you away. Just scroll down and take your pick!

Photo By @staceymariemua/Instagram

Red, pink, and yellow make a stunning color combo that mimics the beauty of a sunset. While the vibrant color combo is effective on its own, the purple-colored mascara makes a captivating finishing touch for this glam look.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.