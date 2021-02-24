colored mascara is trending in the era of face masks

We’ve been playing with different lipsticks for a long time, but since the beginning of the pandemic, we had to keep our chic lip choices covered with a face mask. That’s why it’s time to give your black mascara a rest and hop on the returning trend that will make your eyes pop. Yes, colored mascara is “in” again and we can’t get enough of it! Whether you want to match it with your eye makeup or simply wear it alone, colored mascara will easily refresh your appearance and energize your look. Below, you’ll find a number of ways to color your lashes and pull off this gorgeous trend.

Photo By @isabelle.de.vries/Instagram

Black feline flicks with purple accents look even more stunning when you add a blue mascara. This dreamy look will give you an enchanting gaze.