3 Reasons Why Vegan and Cruelty Free Fragrances Top Our Perfume Wish List

If you are concerned about animal welfare and wish to make more choices that are better for animals and the world around you, the first place to start should be your beauty products. The market for vegan beauty products such as cruelty free fragrances has grown exponentially in recent years. It is now on track to become a global $29 billion a year industry by 2029.

Sustainable perfume is a small but high-impact consumption choice you can make to preserve the welfare of animals. It can also drastically reduce your carbon footprint. Do you want to learn more about how and why vegan fragrances are always the right choice? If so, read on to find out why vegan perfumes are always at the top of our wish list.

1. Cruelty Free Fragrances Are Truly Cruelty-Free

The most obvious benefit of investing in cruelty-free perfume is that doing so is an effective way to ensure that your dollars are not funding animal cruelty. Some of the largest beauty brands on the planet still use animal ingredients in all of their fragrances.

Common perfume ingredients such as musk, civet, and castoreum are all harvested from animals. This often harms or kills them in the process. While less common, many perfume brands still perform animal testing for their products. This puts animals through wholly unnecessary pain and stress.

If you wish to choose quality fragrances that do not rely on any animal cruelty whatsoever, choose a sustainable and well-known vegan perfume brand such as Cleanbeauty.com to help the beauty industry pivot to a cruelty-free world.

2. Cruelty Free Frangrances Can Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Not only are vegan home fragrances better for our four-legged friends, they are also much better for the planet. Consumers are more conscious about the eco-credentials of what they buy than ever before. The beauty industry is increasingly taking notice.

Vegan perfume brands do not engage in any of the harmful animal agriculture processes that are causing untold damage to our planet. By choosing vegan fragrances, you are doing your small part to reduce carbon emissions and aid the transition to a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world.

3. Support Small, Ethically-Minded Businesses

Finally, if you are tired of supporting massive beauty conglomerates that do not seem to care about the rights of their workers or the impact of their business on the planet? Then you should be choosing vegan fragrances. The vast majority of the vegan beauty industry is made up of smaller, ethically-minded businesses. These are simply trying to give consumers such as yourself more ethical choices.

The big multinational beauty giants do not need your money and in all likelihood do not care whether you shop with them or not. Meanwhile, by choosing a small vegan perfume brand, you are supporting jobs and showing that cruelty-free business models can thrive in the modern world.

Sustainable Beauty At Your Fingertips

Now that you know why cruelty free fragrances should always be at the top of your wish-list, it is time to learn more about the sustainable beauty choices you can make every day.

In our expertly-curated Beauty section, you can access insider beauty tips on the brands and choices you can make to look beautiful and make the world a better place while you are at it. Check it out today.