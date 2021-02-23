the prettiest lunar new year nails to recreate

The Lunar New Year is an east-Asian tradition based on the lunar calendar, where each month represents a moon cycle. It’s usually honored with festivals that last for days. Whether you celebrate it or not, the start of the lunar calendar is a wonderful cause for a switch in your look. The moon cycles have always been a symbol for self-expression, so why not embrace it in your nail art? If you’re searching for ideas, we’ve got the most beautiful Lunar New Year nails lined up. Flip through our suggested designs and take your pick!

Photo By @clarahnails/Instagram

Spice up your looks with these gorgeous Lunar New Year nails. The handpainted dragon with floral designs makes a mesmerizing combination that will show off your excitement for the holidays. The black base with gold details will add elegance to your appearance.