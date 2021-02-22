Try Some of These Money Piece Ideas to Refresh Your Look

Whether we’re talking about balayage or full-color dye jobs, changing the hair color is a huge step for many women. If you’re searching for a low-maintenance look that doesn’t require you to switch hues, we have an exciting proposition. Money piece hair is what you need to refresh your appearance with minimum effort. Coloring your front pieces is the little fix you need to turn your current hairstyle into a statement one. Get inspired by these gorgeous money piece ideas and book your colorist ASAP.

Photo By @evohair/Instagram

Spice up your brunette hair with front pieces in your favorite color. It’s one of the most captivating money piece ideas that will transform your look. Choose a hot pink shade to add a romantic vibe to your appearance.